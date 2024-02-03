The French newspaper Le Parisian The signing of the Paris Saint-Germain striker is taken for granted this Saturday Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid starting next seasonalthough he points out that the contract is not signed.

The digital edition of the newspaper, well informed about current events PSG, He points out that within the French club, as well as in other sectors of French football, they have already resigned themselves to the fact that the player will not continue in the French capital.

Free to negotiate with any club since January 1, after having renounced the optional third year that he signed with PSG in 2022, Mbappé will commit to Real Madrid, insists the newspaperwhich adds that in the White House “optimism reigns” and behind the scenes it is already preparing “the biggest contract in its locker room.”

If confirmed, the Real Madrid would get Mbappé on its fourth attempt, without now having to pay PSG, since the player would arrive free. In 2017 he tried to acquire the services of a promising 19-year-old footballer trained in the Monaco, but PSG took the lead after paying the Principality club 180 million euros, the second most expensive transfer in history.

In the winter market of 2021, Florentino Perez He returned to the fray and put 180 million euros on the table to acquire a player who was ending his contract with PSG six months later, but the Qatari owners rejected the offer. And they ended up convincing him to renew his commitment to the club. Paris for two years, plus one as an option, which ended the new attempt by the real Madrid to sign him.

After having completed two years of contract, Mbappe wrote to the address of PSG to indicate that he would not activate his optional third year, which caused him to be provisionally removed from the club's discipline.

President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, He urged him to renew or leave then, so that he would leave some money in his coffers. Finally, both parties reached an agreement by which the footballer waived part of his compensation and was able to play with the team again.

On the eve of the decisive duel in the round of 16 of the Champions League before the Real society, The player leads the scoring classification and is a key piece of the team's scheme. Luis Enrique.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

