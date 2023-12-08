The French Justice found guilty six teenagers involved in the beheading of History teacher Samuel Paty, whose murder, in 2020, shocked the country. One of the young people received a firm six-month prison sentence, although with the possibility of replacing it with an electronic bracelet. The other five were sentenced to 14 to 20 months in prison, although they were exempt from serving.

The Paris Children’s Court declared six young people guilty this Friday, December 8, 2023, for their involvement in the murder of Professor Samuel Paty, beheaded in October 2020, by a jihadist.

Authorities found the young men guilty of charges related to their participation in a premeditated criminal conspiracy and helping to set up an ambush.

Paty, 47, was murdered outside the school where he worked in a Paris neighborhood by an 18-year-old attacker of Chechen origin, who was shot dead by police shortly after the attack.

According to the judicial investigation, the teacher had shown his students cartoons of Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression, which angered some Muslim parents. According to religious mandates, most Muslims avoid such performances, considering them acts of blasphemy.

Among the young people who must remain detained is a teenager who had allegedly told her parents that Paty had asked the Muslim students to leave the room before showing the cartoons. The Justice considered that this slander was one of the causes of the crime.

Another of the young people who must remain in prison was found responsible for marking Paty so that the attacker could behead him.

The most severe sentence was imposed on a teenager who was formally given a six-month prison sentence, although he has the option of serving it at home under electronic surveillance.

The girl found guilty of making false accusations and defamatory comments received an 18-month suspended sentence and was placed on probation for two years.

News in development…

With EFE and Reuters.