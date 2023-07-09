Four teachers and two other people lost their lives after starring spectacular accidents in Frontera Comalapa, Chiapas; both vehicles were rammed by dump truck.

The first accident, in which four teachers lost their lives high school, registered on Friday afternoon at a point known as White sorrowof the municipality of Frontera Comalapa.

According to local media, the teachers they had out of class in the ejido El Potrerillomunicipality of A.Matenango de la Frontera and they headed towards MotozintlaChiapas.

However, upon reaching Peña Blanca, the Volkswagen Type Sedan in which they were travelingI was hit by a Volteo truck carrying construction material.

The car was completely crushed with the four crew members inside, so they all lost their lives on the spot; while the driver of the truck, identified as Calixto “N” was injured and was taken to a hospital.

For their part, experts from the Public Ministry took charge of rescuing the lifeless bodies of the four teachers who were pressed between the bars of the car. See also Trastuzumab deruxtecan: excellent in the treatment of metastases

The teachers were identified as: Ángel Antonio, Kareni Yahaira, Gilberto Hassael and Lizeth Araceli. Later, the Broad Magisterial Bloc regretted these facts.

Two people die in a similar accident

Another strong accident registered on the Pan-American Highway, section Comitan-San Cristóbal de Las Casasat the height of La Floresta, where two people lost their lives.

In this area, a man and a woman were traveling aboard their Pontiac-type vehicle, when a dump truck hit them and crushed the truck.

The driver, realizing what had happened, fled, while the bodies were left lifeless at the scene.