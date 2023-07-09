Today, Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited Das Island, where he laid the foundation stone for a new residential complex and hospital.

His Highness wrote, on Twitter, “During our visit to Das Island, I was pleased to meet the sons and daughters of the nation working on the island and the great progress ADNOC is making to build a more sustainable future.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “We also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new residential complex and hospital.”

“Important projects will contribute to increasing the proportion of female cadres in technical positions to 25% by 2030,” His Highness said.