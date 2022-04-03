SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – Six people were killed and 10 injured in an early-morning shooting on a busy street in Sacramento, Calif., and police said they were still looking for suspects with no one in custody so far.

“We are asking for the public’s help to help identify the suspects and provide whatever information they can to help us resolve this,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters.

The shooting took place around 6 a.m. ET, Lester said, near the Golden 1 Center, the arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and where concerts take place in the city. Several blocks were cordoned off by police and dotted with cones of blue and red plastic that mark the evidence of the crime. Police did not release details about the victims’ age or identity.

Family members waited outside police lines looking for news about missing loved ones.

Among them was Pamela Harris, who said her daughter called her at 2:15 a.m. to say her 38-year-old son Sergio had been shot and killed outside a nightclub.

“She said he was dead. I just passed out,” Harris said.

(By Sharon Bernstein and Nathan Frandino in Sacramento, Katharine Jackson in Washington and Barbara Goldberg in New York)

