From next football season, the audio platform Spotify will be the shirt sponsor of the men and women of FC Barcelona and the namesake sponsor of the stadium, which will therefore be called ‘Spotify Camp Nou’. The streaming platform reportedly pays 280 million euros for four seasons. The deal sparked a discussion among media and brand specialists. Is it really such a good deal?

There are, however, some caveats to be made. Nowadays companies mainly want to gain access to a football club’s supporters by sponsoring them in order to sell ‘stuff’ to them. In this way they hope to recoup their investment. If you equate the amount of fans of FC Barcelona with the number of followers on social media for the sake of convenience, then according to the most recent Deloitte Football Money Leaguereport on approximately 270 million followers around the world.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Spotify had 406 million monthly active users worldwide. This makes the company larger than FC Barcelona in terms of reach. And then it remains to be seen to what extent Spotify will have access to the club’s database of fans. According to the Spanish Sport only 1 percent of that fan base has an e-mail or an address known directly. This would be the reason that the amount paid by Spotify has turned out to be lower. If you can’t directly contact the supporters to make a good offer, then you will have to access those fans in some other way. And that costs extra money.

Fans all over the world

Book published last year FC Barcelona, ​​the empire – from Simon Kuper, financial journalist at Financial Times – it was also noted that while Barcelona has many fans all over the world, this does not mean that you can sell shirts, cards or books to all these people. Kuper writes in his book: “A supporter in Mumbai, India, may be walking around in a fake Messi shirt and seeing all the team’s matches in the local bar without paying a rupee to the club (…) If Barça enter If it were successful in turning its supporters into customers, the club would be less dependent on sponsors, broadcasting rights and ticket sales in the future.”

Kuper is talking about the sale of his own stuff such as tickets for competitions and merchandise, but that could also apply to the sponsor’s goods. Isn’t it difficult to sell a subscription to fans if you can’t reach them directly? Kuper is therefore reluctant. In a telephone conversation he explains: „If you see that former Barcelona sponsor Ra-kuten paid 55 million euros for a shirt sponsorship deal, then the club only gets 15 million extra for it. [de naamgeving van ] the stadium. Moreover, the question is whether the fans will say: ‘I’m going to Spotify Camp Nou’.”

In practice, it will be difficult to reach those real supporters, thinks Kuper. “Facebook and Amazon have users’ names and credit card details, and Barça does not. Barcelona could have kept that relationship with fans much better in their own hands by, for example, building a much larger email file. Now they are dependent on external parties.”

Marcel Blijlevens, manager brand partnerships at the publisher of Football International and expert on the business side of the sport, Spotify thinks Spotify can really get Barcelona fans around the world interested in a subscription. “Of course you have to develop advertising campaigns to make the link between the sponsor and club clear, but that seems to be the plan anyway. I have figures that show that there are still many people among the fans of the club who do not have a subscription, so there is still a lot to gain. And in this case you really don’t have to – as Kuper states – via email marketing. I’m a big fan of Kuper’s book, but you shouldn’t compare this partnership to the worldwide sale of FC Barcelona merchandise.”

Exclusive content

Blijlevens assumes that Spotify will also make exclusive content about FC Barcelona. “I even think they are going to work with video. If they are going to expand their services with that, then this deal is the perfect way to launch that.”

Ruud van der Knaap of the Dutch sports marketing agency Triple Double also thinks it’s a good deal for Spotify. “In this way, Spotify will not only become better known in countries where they do not yet have that many subscribers, but it will also generate a lot of commercial revenue. After all, exclusive content, such as podcasts, will indeed be made and that will be a reason for the fans to purchase an account.”

In any case, Spotify will have to pull out a lot of money, in the form of exclusive stories and advertisements, to earn money back. And clubs that want to follow the example of Barcelona would do well to start collecting data from their fans themselves before a sponsor shows up.