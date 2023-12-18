In the early hours of October 1, the fire at the Fonda Milagros nightclub, a well-known nightclub frequented by Latinos in Murcia, Spain, claimed the lives of 13 people after spreading to two other adjacent nightclubs, including Teatre.

Now, the Spanish authorities have moved forward with the case and Six people were charged as part of an investigation for reckless homicide as a result of the raging fire.

Through a statement, the Murcia court indicated that among those investigated are “the managers or administrators of the Teatre nightclub and that of Fonda Milagros”, “the person in charge of Teatre on the night of the fire”; but also “the party organizer” and the “cold fire machine controller” or sparks that were used on the premises”.

Among the victims were Colombians, Nicaraguans, Ecuadorians and Spaniards; The fire was so violent that most of them were completely burned, so the police had to identify the bodies with DNA samples from relatives.

Within the framework of the investigation, directed by an investigating judge from the Murcia court, The testimonies of “nine people present that night in the clubs and who could have been harmed by the smoke or flames” will be heard. the statement indicated.

The judge also asked to examine the cold fire machines, which are used at parties or concerts and which produce, thanks to a wind tunnel, vertical sparks that can reach several meters in height.

According to the Murcia City Council, the Fonda Milagros nightclub had been ordered to close since October 2022 due to the lack of a valid license to operate, although the measure was never implemented. However, the nightclub maintained that its papers were in order.

