Many of you reading this may not remember, but one night in early 2002, acclaimed actor Brad Pitt was kidnapped in the middle of the street by a group of strangers who immediately put him in a van. Passersby stood speechless, unable to understand what was happening. At that time, aged 39 and married to Jennifer Aniston, who was already famous for the series 'Friends', Pitt was recognized around the world for his roles in films such as 'Fight Club', 'Ocean's Eleven', 'Seven' and his Oscar nomination for his participation in '12 Monkeys'.

“Brad Pitt was just kidnapped and put in a van. I'm not kidding”, was the message that one of the witnesses communicated to 911 when reporting the incident. But what really happened on that strange night? Turns out they also dressed him as a gorilla and ran him over with a go-kart. The funny thing about it is that he ended up enjoying it.

Who kidnapped Brad Pitt and what does the MTV show 'Jackass' have to do with it?

To reassure fans of Brad Pittmany of whom probably weren't even born when this happened, it all turned out to be a prank on the defunct MTV network show 'Jackass', driven by fellow Hollywood actor Johnny Knoxville.

This show focused on a group of people willing to take hits or inflict damage on each other in the most comical and inventive way possible. These segments became an audience phenomenon, attracting many well-known actors such as Brad Pitt, who wanted to participate due to how novel it was at that time.

Brad Pitt is kidnapped while people are shocked. Photo: YouTube

How was Brad Pitt kidnapped?

It all happened one night in 2001, when Brad Pitt was waiting in line like any ordinary person at a hamburger shop. There were people around him also waiting for his fast food orders. Suddenly, a group of individuals wearing hockey masks grabbed him and forced him into a black van.

The spectators who witnessed the event were perplexed, unable to believe what they saw. Some even chased the vehicle in which the 'Troy' actor was being taken. However, it was all an act for the show 'Jackass'.

Why did they dress him as a gorilla and why did they run him over with a go-kart?

After that joke, the night was still too young to turn off the cameras and they decided to carry out another sketch, something much crazier than the aforementioned kidnapping. Emboldened in gorilla costumes, Brad Pitt and the rest of the 'Jackass' cast (Steve-0, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius) took to the streets to wreak havoc, crashing shopping carts and running over each other with go-karts. Watch the video here!

The surprising thing is that this idea was proposed by Pitt himself. At the end of the recording, the actor took off his mask and surprised many by revealing his participation in the prank.

