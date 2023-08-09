Home page politics

Split

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and her ministry have been causing debates for some time – like now about so-called clan crime. © dpa

Is the proposal from the Federal Ministry of the Interior an effective tool for combating clan crime or air trafficking? One thing is certain: a large proportion of the criminal clan members cannot be deported at all.

Munich/Berlin – The proposal by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD), which has been sharply criticized by politicians from the Greens and the Union, to expel non-convicted members of criminal clans is defended by SPD politicians. The effect that Faeser’s advance could have in the clan milieu is evaluated cautiously even by them – also because a large part of the clan members either have a German passport or an unclear identity.

The deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, Dirk Wiese, said on Deutschlandfunk that there should be “clear reference points” in individual cases that someone belonged to the criminal organization. Just because someone has the same family name is not enough. Rather, the person concerned must have committed crimes before or be involved in criminal structures.

Debate about Faeser’s proposal on clan crime: expulsion even if not condemned?

There is resistance from the coalition partner Greens, as domestic politician Irene Mihalic emphasized. She told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” that regulations outside the rule of law were never up for debate. “This also applies to measures that treat relatives of criminals who have not been convicted of a criminal offense in the same way as criminals.”

A discussion paper by the Federal Ministry of the Interior provides that deportation should already be possible if facts justify the conclusion that someone was or is part of a criminal organization. A ministry spokesman had already explained on Monday that deportation in accordance with such a regulation requires a clear connection to criminal activities.

In Berlin, especially the younger members of clans with roots in Arab countries usually have German citizenship. Some of the older members, on the other hand, are stateless and therefore often cannot be deported either.

Three big clans in Germany: Spectacular raids, countless crimes

With more than 10,000 members, the Al-Zein clan as one of the most connected. The Kurdish-Arab extended family has offshoots throughout Germany and Europe. The head of the family, Mahmoud Al-Zein, traveled to West Berlin on a tourist visa in 1983, applied for asylum and committed a number of crimes. For decades he bore the name “The Godfather of Berlin”. Because Al-Zein could not produce any documents, he was considered stateless for a long time. The clan leader only left for Turkey in 2021.

Dem Abou Chaker clan have around 300 members mostly from the greater Berlin area. The founding members Said and Nazmie Abou-Chaker fled to Germany because of the Lebanese civil war in the 1970s. Son Nasser Abou-Chaker, who is said to earn his money mainly through prostitution, and Arafat Abou-Chaker are considered leading figures. Her brother Abdallah spent a total of ten years in prison, and the Berlin authorities tried for years to deport him. But his nationality was also unclear for a long time. In 2022 he was then flown to Lebanon.

The members of the Berlin Remmo extended family come from the Mhallami ethnic group, who live in southern Turkey and Lebanon. In the 1980s, the Remmos came to Germany. The clan has between 500 and 1000 members. Issa Remmo is the leader. The Remmo clan is best known for its spectacular raids. The Remmos are not only responsible for the theft of the huge gold coin from Berlin’s Bode Museum, but also for the robbery of jewels in Dresden’s Green Vault. (Anne Beatrice Clasmann, Leonie Hudelmaier)