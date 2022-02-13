England beat Italy 33-0 in the match valid for the second day of the Six Nations rugby match played at the Olympic stadium in Rome. This is the second knockout for Lamaro and his companions in this edition of the tournament after the 37-10 away defeat against France last Sunday. Five goals from guests with Smith on 9 ‘, George on 19’ and 39 ‘, Daly on 44’ and Sinckler on 73 ‘. The Azzurri will return to the field on Sunday 27 February away from Ireland.