Well, wow, boy, it really is a fascinating time in car land. Electrification left and right, hybrids to bridge the gap, manufacturers who impose themselves to achieve net emissions of zero in X number of years: beautiful, radical and much needed.

But very occasionally it makes us a little gloomy that we have to say in every message about a fierce petrol car that it will be ‘the last of its kind’ and that you should enjoy it ‘while you still can’. Especially if it concerns rather special models that, all things considered, have no appreciable share in the number of cars with a combustion engine sold in the world.

Exclusive cars do nothing for total emissions

With that kind of exclusive stuff we would almost say: oh, leave them well. Let Ferrari build a few more of those unique V12s alongside their hybrids and future EVs. Let Audi and Lamborghini keep spooning that genius V10 into a modest handful of cars. It is not even a drop, not even a speck on the hot plate. And you are talking about technological feats, culminations of all human knowledge and expertise in the field of internal combustion. They are creations worthy of being celebrated and adored.

But since even that category of cars will not escape the dance, here’s our plea to please leave one engine for us: the 4.0-litre biturbo V8 from AMG. And okay, if we also have to limit ourselves to a certain model, preferably this boy: the E-class. Here the sedan, but an Estate would also be nice. And then in the most powerful version, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S, as it should be.

You don’t need more than a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Except for the small matter of its high weight, the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has everything you could wish for. This facelift, less C-class-like and wider on its wheels, now squeezes more comfort from its air-suspended chassis. You no longer operate the clear infotainment with a rotary controller, but with a touchpad – either on the refreshed steering wheel, or with your voice, or simply on the screen itself. And its interior is a triumph of materials and build quality.

But the engine… The engine is the hub of this car and everything around it. It grabs hold of its surroundings, sucks it up like a gurgling black hole and leaves onlookers in awe. With particulate filters and fat turbos, its exhaust note should be just about nothing, but push the button with the pipes and it’s all the bubbling and barking V8 violence you once chased in your dreams. The clever four-wheel drive ensures that the 612 hp and 850 Nm reach the road surface to maximum effect – unless you don’t want that and deliberately switch on the drift mode to hang out the smoky hooligan.

If you let the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S go wild

Put it in Sport+ or Race and you’ll feel the engine mounts tighten to use the V8 as a bony stabilizer bar. The whole car stiffens and transmits its heartbeat to your hands, feet and buttocks. The steering feels like granite and the curves disappear even faster and more carelessly in your wake. And let’s not forget that all this happens to you in the most sensitive body in existence: a good, spacious four-door sedan.

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ is an event of a car, the embodiment of how far technology has come in just under a century and a half. When combustion engines are no longer sold, it will be regarded as one of the greatest excesses, one of the most unreal road cars of its time. We know it’s an empty cry, but we like to be the last cry in the wilderness: world, may this one stay?

Specifications Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ (2022)

engine

3,982 cc

V8 biturbo

612 hp @ 5,750 rpm

850 Nm @ 2,500 rpm

Drive

four wheels

9v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.4 s

top 300 km/h

Consumption (average)

12.1 l/100 km

275 g/km CO2 (G label)

Dimensions

4,935 x 1,852 x 1,468 mm (lxwxh)

2,939mm (wheelbase)

1,910 kg

80 l (petrol)

540 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 182,106 (NL)

€121,605 (B)