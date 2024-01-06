Saturday, January 6, 2024, 1:11 p.m.



| Updated 5:02 p.m.

The third prize of the Children's Lottery, which fell at number 57033, left a good haul of euros in the Region of Murcia. The winning tenth was sold in half a dozen lottery administrations in six locations in the Community. Specifically, it was sold in the municipalities of Las Torres de Cotillas, Ceutí, Yecla, San Pedro del Pinatar, Cartagena and Mazarrón. The draw, broadcast live by LA VERDAD, once again sparked excitement in many locations throughout the country.

In San Pedro del Pinatar, the El Perolo administration was once again in charge of distributing money and joy in equal parts. In Mazarrón it was the El Dolar administration that sold ten tenths of this third prize, which translates into 250,000 euros that have surely made several residents start the year in the best way.

«It is a tremendous joy; We don't believe it. We were inside the administration but we are going to open the doors now so that people can come and so that they can bring us the posters. “We have the champagne ready,” said Javier Meroño, owner of the El Dolar de Mazarrón administration, which also distributed several prizes from the Christmas Lottery, which will leave a Christmas to remember at the establishment.