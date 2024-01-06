Italy Lottery 2024, tickets: where and how to buy them

Where and how can I purchase Lottery Italy 2024 tickets? And how much do they cost? The purchase can be made physically at authorized retailers (tobacconists, newsstands, service stations, betting shops) or online, following the instructions on the official website of the Italian Lottery. The deadlines are: online until January 3rd; until January 6th in authorized retailers.

Tickets can be purchased from any authorized retailer: generally, they can be found in tobacconists, newsstands, motorway restaurants or bookshops. For three years now it has been possible to purchase online; just follow the procedure indicated on the national lottery website and select your preferred payment method. Whether the ticket is purchased physically or online, its cost will be 5 euros.

How can I collect the prize?

The winning ticket, intact and original, must be presented (or sent at the owner's risk) to:

Lotterie Nazionali Srl Prizes Office – Viale del Campo Boario, 56/D – 00154 Rome, which will issue a specific receipt

Any Intesa Sanpaolo branch on the national territory (the Bank exclusively collects the ticket and forwards it to the National Lotteries Prizes Office, issuing the player with a specific receipt).

The winner must communicate their personal details, their address and the payment method chosen from the following: payment by bank draft equal to the amount of the winnings, to be collected at any Intesa Sanpaolo branch; credit to your bank account; credit to your postal account.

How long do I have to claim the prize?

The prizes must be claimed by presenting the ticket according to the established methods, no later than the 180th day following the publication on the website www.adm.gov.it of the Official Bulletin of the 2024 Italy Lottery draw