The National Police have arrested in the province of Valencia six menbetween 27 and 50 years old, four of Colombian origin and two of Spanish origin, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of kidnapping, illegal detention, drug trafficking, criminal organization and injuries after holding two men against their will in a chalet in the town of Godelleta.

Last November, agents belonging to the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade of Valencia learned that a man was being held against his will in a chalet in the town of Godelleta, who had been able to escape from captivity after trick their kidnappers with the excuse of getting the money they demanded, with another man of Colombian origin still being held.

The sum of money demanded from the victims was large, apparently for a failed drug transaction. After arduous investigation work and finding the location of the chalet, agents from the Special Operations Group accessed the property and proceeded to the release of the victim and the arrest of two men of Colombian origin.

Once the search by the agents began, two other men who belonged to the organization were arrested outside the chalet.

Caught at the airport

Subsequently, after the investigations, another man from the criminal organization was located at the Madrid-Adolfo Suárez Airport. tried to flee to Colombiajust as the whereabouts of the last of the detainees were also found.

Those arrested, with police records, were brought to justice, and all of them were ordered to go to prison.