real Madrid continues to win and add trophies to its glorious showcase. Now it has won the European Super Cup, after beating Atalanta of Italy, 2-0.

The equality of the first half, in which Atalanta hit the crossbar after a cross deflected by Éder Militao and responded to it in added time with a shot against the crossbar by Rodrygo, disappeared in the second after a great intervention by Thibaut Courtois.

A move by Vinícius tipped the balance in the European Super Cup final, setting up Fede Valverde’s goal on a plate in the 59th minute, and Mbappé scored with his first shot on goal, placing a right-footed shot into the top corner to seal the match in the 68th minute. Carlo Ancelotti’s team won the first of the seven titles they are aiming for in the new season.

