The big day of the Yecla festivities did not end well for everyone. At least six people were arrested and one required medical assistance due to various incidents that occurred during the afternoon and evening of this Saturday, before and after the central act of the San Isidro Fiestas.

The first of the incidents occurred around 4:30 in the afternoon, in the vicinity of La Constitución park. According to police sources, there was a tumultuous fight between young people that resulted in the arrest of three people involved. Agents of the National Police were involved in the event and proceeded to arrest these individuals. The fight occurred half an hour before the parade of the San Isidro Fiestas began, and in an area close to the route of the floats.

The other notable event occurred late at night in the vicinity of the San Cayetano market. According to the same sources, around 9:30 p.m. local police officers asked some individuals to disconnect some professional music equipment that had already caused serious public order problems last year. The request did not sit well with the reprimanded, who began to beat the agents. One of the policemen was punched and another of the agents was hit with a bottle, according to local police sources.

The alleged aggression and the intervention of more police officers caused a riot that was finally put down. After the situation calmed down, there were three arrests for these events.

In addition, as confirmed by the 112 Emergency telephone number of the Region of Murcia, a 19-year-old boy had to be treated by the medical services due to an attack with a bottle that occurred in the Cespín area during Saturday afternoon-night.