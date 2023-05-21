And again Dutch success in motorsport. Nicky Catsburg has won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring with the above Italian frikadel.

So far the chances of one day buying a special Ferrari for your loyal reporter. But there is a good excuse to call Nicky Catsburg’s new Ferrari 296 GT3 a frikadel. The car is used by Frikadelli Racing. A reference to the fact that moneylender/team owner Klaus Abbelen owes his fortune to the sale of meat products.

After 24 dry hours on the ‘Ring, the 296 GTB of Catsburg, Bamber, Pittard and Felipe Fernandez Laser crossed the finish line first. In the closing stages, Catsburg and Pittard managed to hold off the BMW M4 GT3 of Marco Wittman, Sheldon van der Linde, Maxime Martin and Dries Vanthoor. A Mercedes AMG GT3 took third place.

There was also solid Dutch success in other classes. Marco van Ramshorst came first (of four) in the AT class with a Porsche 718 Cayman. And in the SP10 class (16 participants) Maxime Oosten from Beesterzwaag won with a BMW M4 GT4. There was less luck for the Huisman brothers. They only had to beat a BMW E46 M3 GTR with their Porsche 911 Cup car to take a class victory. However, they retired after 21 rounds.

More or less the same was true for Beitske Visser in a BMW M4 GT4, she competed against another BMW M4 GT4. However, the all-female team of our Beits did not get further than 30 laps. For Carlo van Dam there was a second place at the finish line. Carlo did so in the factory Subi WRX STI in the SP4T class. However, this also only had three participants, of which only two came to the finish. So yes.

There are quite a lot of classes participating in the spectacle and that’s why the overview sometimes a bit lost behind the toppers. Anyway, it’s still a huge party to watch, racing on the ‘Ring. The victory for Ferrari also marks the first time since 2002 that not one of the premium Germans wins the race. At the time, a Dodge Viper prepared by ORECA won. Whose deed.

This article Nicky Catsburg wins 24 hours Nürburgring with Italian frikadel first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Nicky #Catsburg #wins #hours #Nürburgring #Italian #frikadel