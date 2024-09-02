Sisto reopens the prison issue in La Piazza, but the issue is not only overcrowding

On the topic of prisons a new political case has arisen, following the words of the Deputy Minister of Justice Francis Sixtus (FI) to The Square. The Business event in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) has once again proven to be decisive in raising certain crucial issues, such as the situation of prisons. However, Sisto did not only focus on the Piazza overcrowdingbut on another serious problem, the one related to the lack of doctors in penitentiary institutions. The deputy minister cited the case of Bari and the news immediately made the rounds in the newspapers.

The issue of health care in prisons has been relaunched by The Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, who took up the words of Sisto pronounced on the stage of Business. “I have visited – Sisto told La Piazza – many penitentiary institutions: Bari is in a really difficult situation. There are good relations between inmates and Penitentiary Police officers, but there is a dramatic health situation with no doctors. The Region must change pace. In prisons there must be the same rights that all citizens have, because it has a re-educational and rehabilitative function. This is a light at the end of the tunnel. I think it’s important to take a tour of the prisons and understand how dramatic the situation is.”