The Chairman of the Qatar Media Corporation, Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, said that what is circulating on Gulf social media networks aims to spread discord and division.

He added: “The spread of anonymous accounts aims to spread discord and division among the peoples of the Gulf States, and to raise doubts about the unity of the Gulf social fabric, at a time when the path of our Gulf Council is witnessing more cohesion and solidarity.”

He called for “combined efforts and tireless work at all official and civil levels to confront such anonymous and offensive accounts, and to work on everything that would enhance the progress of our Gulf Council, and in a way that achieves security, stability and prosperity for our Gulf countries and peoples.”

The head of the General Entertainment Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Sheikh, had drawn attention to the widespread spread of fake accounts on social media sites that promote insults and stir up strife among the peoples of the Gulf.

The Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Media Council, Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, also called for combating electronic flies.

Al-Hamed posted on the X platform: “Responding to a fool is not part of Arabic literature, and there is no place for flies. I ask you to block anyone who offends any Arab, wherever he is. Our belief in our authenticity and Arabism is what gives us this motivation. They are all the same people, re-creating accounts for gossip and division. It is an entertaining profession that sometimes fills the void, catching flies.”

For his part, the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, stressed the importance of confronting the offensive accounts of the Gulf states that seek to spread sedition.

Gargash said in a tweet via the X platform: “Important and serious efforts to confront the accounts that are offensive to our Gulf countries and seek to achieve various goals by spreading sedition and disrupting the Gulf social fabric.”

He continued: “A noble invitation and a wise initiative by His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh and His Excellency Abdullah Al-Hamed reflects the joint keenness to raise awareness of the importance of participation in combating this malicious phenomenon.”

In a related context, the UAE Journalists Association announced on Sunday its support for the campaign to combat electronic flies launched by the head of the National Media Office, within the framework of cooperation between the office and the association to spread professional standards, consolidate national values, and combat electronic flies, which are considered one of the most dangerous plagues of the age.

On this occasion, Fadhila Al Muaini, President of the Emirates Journalists Association, said that the association is working to coordinate and interact with media institutions “to support the national campaign to combat electronic flies practiced by spiteful and weak-willed people who are resentful of the success of countries, institutions and individuals, and who use fake accounts to spread false information, values ​​and destructive ideas in an attempt to distort the successes and achievements of countries, individuals and institutions.”

The President of the UAE Journalists Association explained that the launch of the campaign by the National Media Office confirms “the state’s keenness and the wise leadership’s efforts to enhance security and spread stability in all countries of the region, promote the values ​​of tolerance, reject rumours and sedition by working to implement professional standards, spread correct values, and confront all terrorist acts and destructive ideas practiced by spiteful people and enemies of success.”

Al-Muaini called on local, Gulf and Arab media institutions to adopt this national campaign due to its important role in confronting fake accounts programmed to spread false information to undermine the values ​​and ethics of societies, spread chaos and offend public and successful figures, noting that awareness is the most powerful weapon to confront these scourges.