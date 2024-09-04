Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed that his current visit to Turkey, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s previous visit to Cairo, reflect the common will to start a new phase of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

President Sisi expressed his great happiness with his first visit to the Republic of Turkey and his meeting with President Erdogan, noting that the deep-rooted historical and popular relations between Egypt and Turkey date back to the founding of the Turkish Republic by leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The Egyptian presidency confirmed that President Sisi’s official visit to Turkey, which began today in response to President Erdogan’s invitation, aims to establish a new phase of relations between the two countries and enhance cooperation in various fields.

Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, the official spokesman for the presidency, explained that this historic visit represents an important step to strengthen bilateral relations, in light of regional challenges that require consultation and coordination between the two countries.

The visit is expected to include their chairing of the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Egypt and Turkey.

During the meeting, the two sides will discuss ways to enhance cooperation in various fields and exchange views on regional and international issues, including efforts to stop the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and end the humanitarian crisis there.