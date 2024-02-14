A woman who had been locked in a cistern for six days in an ice factory located in the center of Colima, was rescued by elements of the Mexican Army and the State Attorney General's Office.

The woman was identified as Ana Laura, 33 years old, originally from the town of Tecomán.

According to the victim, the individuals took her to that place, attacked her and left her locked in the cistern.

His location and rescue occurred during the afternoon of yesterday, Tuesday, February 13, after neighbors of the factory heard screams asking for help and food, so they called the emergency services.

Elements of the Mexican Army and the FGE, as well as paramedics and members of Civil Protection went to the site, located on Nicolás Bravo Street, and there they found the woman, tied and locked in the cistern.

According to the authorities, Ana Laura had been reported as missing for six days, which he spent inside the cistern.

When she was rescued, she was evaluated by paramedics to determine her state of health, and transferred in code green to a hospital in the capital.

For its part, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Colima has already begun the corresponding investigations.