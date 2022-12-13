Sheyla Rojas He reappeared on TV and did so on the Magaly Medina program. The model returned to Peru to lead a new space on ATV together with Tula Rodríguez and the first set she stepped on was that of “Urraca” to give details about this project. However, her boyfriend, Sir Winston, linked up and invited the presenter.

The couple of the former reality girl asked Magaly Medina to travel to Mexico in the company of her husband so that they all spend Christmas together. However, the host said that she will live these holidays with her family and she would be sorry to leave her parents on these important dates.