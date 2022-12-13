“Asu mare 4″ has released its first official trailer. This new installment will be named “The friends” and we will see the presence of Andrew Rooms, Frank cabrera, Miguel Vergara Y emiram cossío. But what jumps out at first sight is the absence of Ricardo Mendozathe host of “Hablando huevadas” who used to give life to jarone of Cachín’s best friends.

Official poster of “Asu mare: the friends”. Photo: Tondero

Why Ricardo Mendoza will not be in “Asu mare 4”?

“Asu mare 4″ is actually a spin-off of the original series. Its plot will move away from the life of Carlos Alcántara to bring the public closer to the experiences of his friends Culi, Lechuga, Chato and Poroto. And Tarron?

Ricardo Mendoza’s character seems to have been removed without leaving a trace in history. What happened? It was Mendoza himself who revealed a few months ago that he was not going out this time.

“I was going to act in that four (fourth film), what’s more, I was going to be the protagonist, but due to recent events, they have made them want to do without me and, logically, I want to do without them ”, told the comedian for the YouTube channel Complétala.

“I had a meeting with those people and they gave me a ‘floro’: ‘We are going to take another route and we no longer have your character’… Good thing because I am taking another route in which they cannot pay me the money that I needed. I came with the same thing, ”he added.

Ricardo Mendoza says that he did not pretend to be in the cast of “Asu mare 4”. Photo: LR composition / YouTube screenshots and “Asu mare”

When the actor mentions “recent events”, he refers to the controversy with “Hablando huevadas”, a program that he leads together with Jorge Luna. In case you don’t remember or don’t know about it, the format sparked outrage in networks when they made a mocking joke against people with Down syndrome.

That incident caused great chaos among the public and many show stars did not hesitate to speak out. Carlos Alcántara, director of “Asu mare 4 ″, was one of those who made his opinion known publicly and shared a sharp message in response to the situation.

Carlos Alcántara is the director of “Asu mare 4”. Photo: composition LR/Tondero

When is “Asu mare 4″ released?

“Asu mare 4” will hit theaters in Peru on February 9, 2023.