Jannik Sinner helps the spectator who fell ill at the Miami tournament. The images of the gesture

During the Miami quarterfinal match between Sinner and O'Connell in Miami there was an interruption for several minutes so as to allow assistance to be given to a spectator who had probably fainted due to the heat. It was the Italian tennis player who noticed his illness and stopped the match with a score of 6-4, 2-0 for him. Jannik immediately took water and energy drinks from his fridge and passed them to the spectators in the stands. Then he also passed a bag of ice. Then the match resumed and Sinner qualified for the semifinals against Tomas Machac (who had defeated Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinals) and also won against him (see below).

Tennis: in Miami Sinner beats Machac in 2 sets and reaches the semi-finals

Jannik Sinner's run does not stop as he reaches the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Miami, after having reached those of Indian Wells, beating in two sets (6-4, 6-2) the 23-year-old Czech Tomas Machac, number 60 in the ranking who in Florida he eliminated Rublev, Murray and Arnaldi. In the match, which lasted an hour and a half, the South Tyrolean tennis player made the most of the opportunity to gain a break at 4-3 in the first set, won with a game to zero on his serve, while in the second he immediately took the lead, arriving at 5 to 1 before conceding the last game to the Czech on his serve and then winning on the second match point. In the next round Sinner will face the Russian Daniil Medvedev: it will be their first meeting after the Australian Open final won in a comeback by the Italian tennis player.