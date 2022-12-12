The blue, the most searched Italian sportsman on Google this year, spoke in an episode of the podcast for the ATP: “It’s a tough season, but from another point of view I’ve played many games, I’ve gotten more continuous results with many round of 16 and many quarter-finals…”

To make it clear how much Jannik Sinner is expected in 2023, a single fact would suffice: he was the most searched Italian sportsman on Google in 2022, the fourth person ever in the Belpaese behind Vladimir Putin, Drusilla and Blanco. This makes us understand how the 21-year-old South Tyrolean is expected in the year that will come to that famous exploit that causes bad luck and injuries he still misses. Imagine what would happen on search engines, if that exploit really arrived… Victory in a slam or in a “1000”, so to speak. And that seems to be the intention. In an episode of the podcast for the ATP Sinner admitted that 2022 was indeed a difficult year, but also a year to be proud of. “It was a tough season for me, I had small problems in many tournaments – said Jannik in the interview -. But from another point of view, I’ve played many matches, I’ve gotten more continuous results with many round of 16 and many quarter-finals. It’s been an unfortunate year, but in many ways I can be proud of what I’ve done.” See also Favola Fritz: from reserve to semi-finalist! Now the challenge to Djokovic

Retreats — In 2022 Sinner was forced to retire against Cerundolo in the quarterfinals in Miami, against Rublev in the round of 16 at Roland Garros and against Rune in the semifinals in Sofia, and abandoned the Indian Wells Masters 1000. Also, he had to miss the Davis Cup Finals due to a hand injury. This made itself felt from the point of view of numbers, given that the youngest blue top ten ever played 19 events compared to 26 in 2021. On the other hand, Sinner has achieved more results in the main tournaments, for example with three quarters finals (Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open) and an eighth (Roland Garros) in the Slams.

Coach change — A difficult year for Sinner not only due to injuries but also due to the change of coach, where the collaboration with Riccardo Piatti ended with the arrival of the new coach Simone Vagnozzi, to whom Tim Cahill was added from Wimbledon as a consultant. “It’s going very well with Simone Vagnozzi – Sinner told the ATP -. We work a lot from a physical point of view and now the most important phase for us will begin, winter preparation. In the coming weeks we will have the opportunity to work hard. I am convinced that my physique will be stronger. Also from a technical point of view, we will have the opportunity to increasingly fine-tune and automate the innovations we have been working on this year”. The South Tyrolean already sets his goal for 2023. “I’m aiming for Turin, I want to go back to playing the Nitto ATP Finals. I know I can do it, but it will be crucial not to miss important matches and tournaments like I was forced to do this year”. And then there’s that rivalry with Alcaraz, number one in the world, which awaits him and which is already making fans inflame. Even on the web, even on Google. See also Chinese tennis star Peng denies 'disappearance' over sexual assault allegations

December 12, 2022 (change December 12, 2022 | 19:48)

