HS Kerava | Kerava is doing something extraordinary: detaching itself from future housing fairs

Kerava was supposed to organize a housing fair in 2024. Then the city made a surprising turn.

Keravan the city council unanimously decided on Monday night that the city will withdraw from the 2024 housing fair project. Neat announced unexpectedly on Wednesday of last week.

The housing fair was supposed to be held in Kerava’s Jokilaakso in Kivisilla area. The area is located right next to Lahdenväylä and a good kilometer away from the Kerava train station.

The Kerava city council unanimously decided on the waiver. Chairman of the City Board Markku Pyykkölä (kok) thought in advance that the presentation would go through as well in the city council.

In the laundry justifies the termination of the framework agreement concluded by Kerava and Osuuskunta Suomen Asuntomessi in 2019 with the fact that the more recent detailed negotiations have moved in an unfavorable direction from Kerava’s point of view.

“During detailed negotiations, it is agreed in more detail about who will do what and who will pay what. For some reason, Asuntomessut has started experimenting with a new contract model with Kerava,” says Pyykkölä.

Pyykkölä doesn’t want to detail the “new contract model” any further, but states that the 66-page presentation is bad for Kerava.

“The crux of the problem is that in the new contract proposals, more responsibilities have been imposed on the city of Kerava than before.”

Construction from that point of view, the time is different than in 2019 when the agreement was made, Pyykkölä states. Uncertainty prevails in the market in many ways: “Will you get components, will you get raw materials, will you get labor . . .” he enumerates.

However, the main reason for breaking away from the agreement seems to be more elsewhere than, for example, in the economic cycle: the leading bodies of the city of Kerava seem to be angry with the organization of Asuntomesju for its negotiating attitude.

“We received information about Asuntomessu’s proposed changes to the contract already before the summer. The contract was worse for Kerava than before,” says Pyykkölä.

“We have made proposals for changes, and Asuntomessi has had plenty of time to respond to our concerns. However, we have not received any answers to our change proposals. We can’t drag it out any longer. We make it clear that we are serious.”

The jury described Piiri, the winner of the wooden apartment building invitational competition, as carefully thought out.

In the laundry rejects the idea that by withdrawing from the project, Kerava would be guilty of a breach of contract and would have to pay compensation.

“The housing fair probably wants compensation for work already done. They have done marketing and have staff. We have resigned from the project for our part, but we have not broken anything.”

It also seems that, in fact, Kerava considers it better to act on its own without connection to Asuntomessi. Kivisilla’s foundation work and other community construction are already well underway, and construction in the area is promised to continue.

Neat applied for a housing fair in time for its 100th anniversary in 2024. The original themes of wooden construction and sustainable transport will remain, but now it seems that there will not be a traditional housing fair. Kerava is now talking about “the city’s own housing event in 2024 in the Kivisilla area”.

“We are in contact with the builders. We ask if they want to continue. It might even be easier to promote themes and construction. Not everyone likes housing fairs.”

According to Pyykkölä, the negotiation path towards Asuntomessi is still open and cooperation is possible.

“The city is still interested in negotiating a partnership in the Kivisilla area with Osuuskunta Suomen Asuntomesu, which meets the needs of all parties and the changed world situation”, The agenda of tonight’s meeting of the Kerava city council says.

Housing fair managing director Anna Tapio started his job in 2019. He says that after listening to previous cities that organized fairs and their experiences, it became clear that there was a need to clarify the roles and responsibilities of the different parties.

Asuntomessut and the city of Kerava negotiated a framework agreement in 2018. The agreement signed in 2019 is valid until April 2023.

Asuntomessut wanted to conduct earlier and more detailed negotiations with the city of Kerava for the previous projects. However, Kerava replied that there are too many things, and they don’t have time to go through them,” says Tapio.

Does this give the impression that Kerava is trying to get out of the contract?

“The Kerava housing fair started on the city’s own initiative. In the current world situation, the risks and costs of the project scare Kerava. To be sure, they probably wanted out of the project. This is my interpretation,” says Tapio.

Is cooperation still possible?

“We could do some kind of new housing event together with Kerava, after the table is cleared.”