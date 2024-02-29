The national filmmaker Ani Alva Helfer announced the second part of 'Single, married, widowed, divorced', a film that marked a milestone in the history of Peruvian cinema by being the one that was projected in theaters for the longest time after remaining in screening for 27 weeks. “We are already working on the second part of this film, we are going to have great talents,” highlighted the director, who was in charge of successful titles such as 'Don't tell me spinster', 'Isla Bonita', among others.

On the other hand, Gianella Neyra, producer of the project, expressed her happiness because the film is close to being shortlisted for the Platinum Awardsa ceremony that honors the best of Ibero-American cinema, in the categories of best Ibero-American fiction comedy and best original music.

'Single, married, widowed, divorced' will have a sequel

After the great success it had 'Single, married, widowed, divorced'its director, Ani Alva Helfer, announced that the film will have a second part. “We are already working on the second part of this film that captivated with its story of friendship“We are putting the same passion into it as in the first proposal, we are going to have great talents, there will be many new features,” said the Peruvian filmmaker.

For its part, Gianella Neyraproducer of the film and one of the protagonists along with Katia Condos, Milene Vásquez and Patricia Portocarrero, also confirmed this news and expressed her happiness at the fact that the film is close to being shortlisted for the Platinum Awardsone of the most important events of Ibero-American cinema.

“That 'Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced' is one step away from being chosen among the five films preselected in the Platino Awards, as best Ibero-American fiction comedy, it is a fact that fills us with pride but also tells us that this story resonated with the national and foreign public. , and that it is necessary to continue talking about the lives of these four friends,” Neyra said.

“Today, more than ever, we are sure to take this great step, We are already working on the second part of 'Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced'“confirmed the renowned national actress.

'Single, married, widowed, divorced' premiered in theaters on April 20, 2023. Photo: Diffusion See also "Atacada", the movie that Gianella Neyra did not watch because of its sexual content: where to see it?

When is part 2 of 'Single, Married, Widowed, Divorced' released?

At the moment it is unknown when the second part of 'Single, married, widowed, divorced' will be released; However, after the statements of Ani Alva Helfer and of Gianella Neyrait is known that the sequel is already in development, which is why the film could hit theaters nationwide at the end of 2024 or at the beginning of 2025.

'Single, married, widowed, divorced' was the most viewed Peruvian film in 2023

In 2023, 'Single, married, widowed, divorced' set a historical record in Peru, after being the national film that was in theaters for the longest time, after remaining in projection for 27 consecutive weeks. This achievement was crucial in making the decision to work on an upcoming sequel to the film.

But that was not the only achievement of the footage, since it was also the most viewed film throughout 2023, after bringing a total of 1,034,492 people to the cinemas. This large figure also allowed it to be placed within the Top 10 of the most viewed films in general in our country last year, placing itself above great hits such as 'Elements', 'Meg 2', 'Oppenheimer', 'Spider-Man: through the Spider-Verse', among others.