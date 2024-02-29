J-POP Manga has released all the details for the arrival of volume 1 of Takahashi from the bike shopwork of Plowing Matsumushi. It will be possible to purchase the manga in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from March 6th at the launch price of €6.90. Those who purchase the first print run of the volume will receive it as a free gift a sticker from Takahashi Cycle Shop. The manga will be serialized in bimonthly.

J-POP Manga features Takahashi from Arare Matsumushi's bicycle shop

The manga from which the romantic TV series that was so popular in Japan was based arrives in Italy

Once you reach the age of thirty and enter the world of work, it can be difficult to find love outside the circle of old acquaintances. Yet the right opportunity can happen where and when you least expect it… The manga that inspired the TV series that won over the Japanese public is arriving in Italy!

J-POP Manga presents Takahashi from the bike shop Of Plowing Matsumushiavailable in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from March 6th!

Tomoko Hanno, Panko to her friends, is a thirty-year-old in a difficult moment. At her work, her boss pays her excessive attention and a colleague of hers makes her uncomfortable with constant unwanted invitations. The only man she doesn't mind having around her is Takahashi, a boy of the same age with a brisk and apparently disreputable manner, who works in a bicycle shop in the Tomoko neighborhood. Ever since the young woman needed her assistance for a repair, a tender and awkward friendship was born between the two, made up of the simple pleasure of sharing good moments together and being able to talk to each other naturally. Is something more about to happen between the two?

A sweet love story on the threshold of thirty, started as a game by the author Arare Matsumushi who admits that she started by drawing an attractive boy “in overalls who repairs bicycles” before giving substance to the actual manga .

“I had drawn it out of enthusiasm after talking to a handsome boy wearing overalls in a bike shop and I had thought that the “overalls + handsome boy” combo was absurd! Then, a year or two later I drew him again and posted him on Twitter, where I received surprisingly positive reactions that inspired me to draw more of him. At the time, there was only the surname Takahashi…”

For all readers looking for romance and unexpected opportunities, the story of Tomoko Hanno and Ryohei Takahashi is about to begin!

Only with the first print run of the volume will be available an exclusive sticker for free of the Takahashi Cycle Shop!

The preview of the first chapter of Takahashi from the bike shop is available at this link.

Takahashi from the bike shop

by Arare Matsumushi

1st Volume – Ongoing series

Format – 120×169 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 170, B/W

Price – €6.90

Released every two months