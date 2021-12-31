Single check 2022, from 1 January applications can be submitted to INPS: it will be distributed from 1 March

From tomorrow 1st January 2022 it will be possible to submit applications for the single and universal allowance for dependent children which will be distributed starting from 1st March 2022, coinciding with the termination of the allowance paid by the Municipalities to large families. and the application in paychecks of tax deductions for children up to 21 years of age (under certain conditions).

Inps recalls this after the publication in the Gazzetta Ufficiale of the decree introducing the new instrument. The single allowance covers all categories of employees (both public and private), self-employed, retired, unemployed and unemployed.