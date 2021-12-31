Brusaferro: “Curves in sharp growth between under 12 and under 20, let’s remember the importance of vaccination”

The younger age groups are characterized by a “greater circulation of the virus and in the 20-29 age group the circulation has increased significantly, but all the groups under 40 are characterized by growth. The curves are confirmed in clear growth both in the under 12s and in the under 20s “.

Thus the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro in a video commenting on the weekly monitoring data. “The risk of hospitalizations for Covid in the youngest groups is contained but always present and this – he said – is a strong figure that reminds us of the importance of vaccinations even in the youngest”.