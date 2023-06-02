Singer was scared in a live performance, almost died electrocuted

a live concert almost ended in tragedy in Peru, the vocalist of a cumbia group that sang on the stage he was saved from being electrocuted, after a discharge that occurred due to heavy rains in the place.

(It may be of interest to you: They denounce that an 11-year-old girl died after following an alleged viral challenge with pills).

The facts were recorded in a video that was broadcast through the TikTok platform, there you can see the exact moment when the singer tries desperately to drop the microphone, after feeling the electric shock.

The singer was performing his live performance, along with his musical band and some dancers, despite the rain that began to affect the concert that was taking place in the city of Camaná, in the Arequipa region, Peru.

Although the stage began to flood, the musical orchestra never stopped singing and went ahead with the presentation to delight the public. In fact, the vocalist in the middle of the stage set up a chair with his belongings so they wouldn’t get wet.

But the public He went from happy to worried in a few seconds. seeing that the vocalist desperately tried to drop the wired microphone, and he fell off the platform in a violet way, before the eyes of the musicians, the dancers and the spectators.

(We recommend reading: Mom complains to her son for taking his girlfriend to eat and not her).

According to information from the local media, both the orchestra and the owner of the place decided continue with the show despite the heavy rain that wet the instruments and flooded the stage of the live performance.

For now, the Peruvian authorities They have not revealed the health status of the singer from the cumbia group who ended up electrocuted and suffered a heavy fall live.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO