From the first walled town to the remains of a royal palace. Six sites spread over five municipalities will show their treasured history, in the hands of experts, on the occasion of the European Archeology Days, scheduled for the middle of this month. The Region joins the celebration for the first time, in which 18 EU countries participate, to bring citizens closer to the research and conservation methods that are carried out in these protected enclaves. The calendar includes guided visits to excavations, workshops, conferences and documentary screenings.

On the list of archaeological sites that will be open to the public for the conference are the Andalusian residence of Castillejo de Monteagudo (12th century) and the Islamic suburb of San Esteban, both in Murcia; the Argaric group of La Almoloya (Pliego); the Iberian settlement of Balumba (Santomera); the 5,000-year-old fortified site of Cabezo del Plomo (Mazarrón) and the Coimbra del Barranco Ancho site (Jumilla). The visits have been organized between June 16 and 22, with prior registration, since capacity is limited. The Regional Historical Heritage Service is in charge of coordination, and reservations can be made through the different town halls. In most cases, the same researchers who have brought to light the rich heritage of these sites will accompany the visitors with their explanations. Thus, the activity is presented as a unique opportunity to learn about the archaeological legacy that they treasure and how their protection is guaranteed.

See also Teresa Ribera trusts that the Mar Menor Technical Office will open in Murcia "in the next few days" THE DATES

visits

Castillejo de Monteagudo and San Esteban (day 16); Balumba town (day 17); Coimbra del Barranco Ancho (17); Cabezo del Plomo (18) and La Almoloya (22).

The bowels of a museum

The Arqua de Cartagena organizes a tour of its warehouses to show pieces that have never been exhibited (17th).

for children

‘A day of archeology in and out of the water’. Workshop for children from 6 to 12 years old (day 18), in the Arqua.

presentations

El Salto de la Novia (day 16, in Ulea), Campaign in the town of Balumba (14, in Santomera). ‘The archeology in the present and the future of the Arqua’ (17).

The program also leaves room for the Roman site of Salto de la Novia, in Ulea. Olga Briones and María José Morcillo will explain in a conference (on the 16th, at the cultural center, starting at 5:00 p.m.) the excavations carried out at this site, and then a round table will be held with experts who will discuss the future of the site. In Jumilla, the visit to Coimbra del Barranco Ancho, related to the archeology of wine, also includes a tasting of local wines. And in Santomera, on June 14, the results of the last campaign in the Balumba town will be presented.

The Argar at the MAM



Two museums have also joined the European Archeology Days, with a marked dissemination character. A documentary on Argaric culture in the Region from the perspective of public management will be screened at the Archaeological Museum of Murcia (MAM) (June 13, at 6:00 p.m.). The Arqua de Cartagena organizes, for its part, a workshop that aims to offer children a first contact with archeology and that “they learn in the most direct and active way what an excavation is like and the importance of cultural heritage.”

The Arqua de Cartagena will allow you to tour its warehouses to show pieces that have never been exposed

Meanwhile, the adult public will be able to enter the warehouses to discover some of the pieces that are not on display in the showcases, while learning how the specialists at this underwater heritage reference center work.