Milk Inc’s comeback concerts will not take place in Belgium until November 2024, but are already sold out. This has everything to do with the spectacular return of singer Linda Mertens to the Sportpaleis in Antwerp last weekend. The performance of the frontwoman of the dance sensation from the first decade of this millennium remained secret until the last moment. But after an absence of almost ten years due to personal drama, she was back – much to the delight of fans.