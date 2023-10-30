The document, parts of which were published by Yedioth Ahronoth on Monday morning, warned of plans related to the October 7 attack, and indicated that Israeli officials had been aware for several years of the possibility of such an attack launched by Hamas, but they apparently did not take the matter seriously. Grandpa.

Lieberman’s document, which was described as top secret, stated: “Hamas intends to transfer the conflict to Israeli territory by sending a large number of well-trained forces into Israel to attempt to seize an Israeli community or perhaps several communities on the Gaza border and take hostages.”

She added: “In addition to the physical harm that will befall people, this will also cause great harm to the morale and feelings of the citizens of Israel.”

It also stated: “Hamas wants the next campaign against Israel to be multi-arena by building additional arenas for the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Sinai.”

The document detailed the strategic and tactical goals of the Hamas movement. It stated that Hamas had set a goal for itself, which was to eliminate the State of Israel until 2022.

The document details that Hamas has significantly increased requests for financial assistance from Iran: “Due to its increasing economic distress, the organization is requesting from Iran assistance worth $50-60 million.”

In an interview Saturday evening, Liberman spoke about the document, saying he gave it to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December 2016, warning that Hamas would attack Israel “exactly the way it did on October 7” if its capabilities were not dismantled.

Dr. Anan Wehbe, a researcher in Israeli national security issues, told Sky News Arabia:

For a decade, Netanyahu’s policy has been to separate Gaza from the West Bank in order to postpone the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The result was that Hamas built its military arsenal that exploded in the face of Israel.

The Israeli street now wants to win the war.

Netanyahu’s opponents say he wants to remain in power.

Militarily, Israeli society is interconnected and wants to eliminate Hamas permanently.

We want to keep civilians away from bloody dangers.

The Palestinian occupies the Palestinian from within, and what Hamas did was a military coup.

Alerts not taken seriously

Less than a month before Hamas militants breached Israel’s sophisticated “iron wall” and launched an attack that killed more than 1,200 Israelis, its fighters conducted public test exercises in full view of Israel.

The matter was not limited to this, but a two-minute propaganda video was brilliantly produced and published by Hamas on social media on September 12 of fighters using explosives to blow up a replica of the border gate, break into small trucks, and then move from one building to another through a completely created model. of an Israeli settlement, shooting at models of human targets.

He also participated in the live ammunition training, which Hamas called “Extreme Corner,” and was carried out by gunmen wearing body armor and combat clothing, carrying out operations that included destroying mock-ups of concrete separation wall towers and communications antennas, in an implementation identical to what they did during the October 7 attack.

At least three months before the attack, female observation soldiers serving at a base in Nahal Oz reported signs of unusual movements on the already volatile Gaza border, located just a kilometer away from them.

Activities reported by female soldiers included information about Hamas operatives conducting training sessions several times a day, digging holes and placing explosives along the border.

According to female soldiers’ accounts, those who received the reports did not take any action.