Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged on Friday (July 28); last female execution in the country was in 2004, also for trafficking

Singapore executed a woman last Friday (July 28, 2023) convicted of drug trafficking. This is the 1st female execution in the country in almost 20 years.

Saridewi Binte Djamani, 45, was hanged after being sentenced to death on 6 July 2018 for trying to traffic 31 grams of heroin.

The confirmation of its execution was disclosed through CNB note (abbreviation for Central Department of Narcotics), on Friday (July 28).

“Saridewi was given due process in accordance with the law and was represented by an attorney throughout the entire process.”says the note. “She appealed against her conviction and sentence, and the Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal on 6 October 2022.”.

According to the institution, the Misuse of Drugs Act says that the death penalty is provided for amounts of heroin greater than 15 grams, less than half for which the Singaporean was convicted.

So far, the last woman executed in Singapore was Yen May Woen, in 2004, also for drug trafficking.

Also according to the narcotics department, the death penalty is applied only for crimes “more serious”, as in the case of trafficking in amounts of drugs that can cause harm not only to individual users, “but to their families and society”.

The country, which has some of the toughest laws for crime, claims that Capital punishment is part of a strategy to prevent damage to both the demand and supply of drugs.

COLLECTIVE OF HUMAN RIGHTS REACTS

The human rights collective TJC (acronym in English for the Transformative Justice Collective), which monitors cases on death row in the country, announced on Sunday (July 23) that Saridewi would be executed and spoke out against it.

“We condemn the state’s determination to continue taking lives in our name as part of a relentless and unjust war on drugs. We reiterate our call for a moratorium on the use of the death penalty pending a full and independent review of the death penalty regime.”, said in a social media post.

In addition to the death of the Singaporean, the collective also reported the execution of Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, 56, convicted of trafficking around 50 grams of heroin, and another execution, which is scheduled for Thursday (3.Aug). According to the TJC, if this is confirmed, it will be the 5th this year.