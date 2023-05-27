We had the opportunity to meet a great initiative that carries on the Women’s Secretariat and the Sinaloan Institute of Culture to create in culiacan a museum dedicated to Sinaloan women.

The doctor Teresa Guerra summoned businesswomen, academic, artists, civil servants, to expose the details of the work. The proposal was received with joy by the attendees.

He museum will exhibit the life and work of prominent women who have contributed to magnify our state in different fields of social life, sports, music, art, science, dance, photography, literature, business.

Preparations are advancing quickly. Will be located in a mansion of old Culiacán in it crossing of Angel Flores and Rodolfo G. Robles. The work is coordinated by Dr. Juani Cruz Fernandez and in This year it will open to the public.because it has the full support of the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

It would be very important that Sinaloan government establish the conditions for its long-term sustainability, since culture has not been its priority.

Governor Rocha has not attended a single ISIC event in his period and has budgeted abandoned. How we would like to see the President in the facilities of the glorious DIFOCUR-ISIC that he has given so much to the people of Sinaloa. The lack of resources is withering it. The artistic community worked hard for Morena to come to power. They deserve to be reciprocated.

Pearl Vega Medina

the night of May 26, 2012 She was killed cunningly at her home the young woman university professor Perla Vega at the hands of Juan Carlos Cristernawhich due to the ineptitude of the Attorney General’s Office and the neglect of the judges and magistrates, enjoys freedom.

Perla’s family, friends and colleagues we continue to demand justice. Professor James Creechan has posted videos of the march we held the next day on the I am Feiypp Facebook page. On that occasion, our entire community went to the then Attorney General’s Office, then we took over the facilities of Congress and forced the government of Mario López Valdez to have Juan Carlos arrested.

Perla not only was not given justice, but the proceedings of the public ministry they ended up distorting the facts, in such a way that the victim seemed to be guilty of his own death. There were times of great impunity. The current government makes more efforts to meet the demands and claims of women’s movements and groups.

We will not rest until the guilty of the crime of Pearl Vega Medina.

Operation Clean Hands

The longer it takes the Rector to put order inside the uas and perform a sweep of corrupt officials from previous periods (and which are still part of his administration), his credibility and strength is sinking like a swamp.

They were slow to discharge the son of Hector Melesio Cuen of the Directorate of Goods and Supplies from where the skein of the multiple frauds to which the Institution has been subjected, with networks of suppliers, accomplices and lenders.

They must also resign while it is investigated, the members of the purchasing committee: Soila M. Camacho, Manuel Lara Salazar, Jorge Pérez Rubio, Salvador Pérez Martínez, Oscar Guadrón and Robespierre Lizárraga.

Once all the crimes that the storytellers have been committing against the Rosalino patrimony are discovered, a Clean Hands operation like the one that occurred in Italy in 1992 against networks of officials and the mafia will be necessary, so that the guilty are judged.

