The most difficult year for a six-year term of government is the first. In the others you have control over the social and political actors, and you really begin to govern. There is already a structured cabinet, there is control over public finances, there are development projects, and political power is fully exercised. However, now things seem to be different. To the Sinaloaat the end of its second year, the government multiplies the problems without giving them closure. Now there are various conflicts that threaten governance, social peace and the future of the entity. In just the last few weeks the following have emerged:

1. The university. This conflict has escalated dangerously and there is no end in sight. The legal avenue and political actions are growing in intensity. The outcome of this is worrying confrontation between the government and the UASand also between the Government and Cuén.

2. Jesus Estrada Ferreiro. He former municipal president of Culiacán It has a good legal defense strategy. This close to being reinstated in office. This would represent a resounding political defeat for the powers of the State.

3. Farmers. He Sinaloa’s main productive sector is experiencing deterioration and despair. Your claim is growing rapidly and will soon acquire greater dimension. Literally, the field is burning.

4. The case Ovid. The national press observes Sinaloabecause at any time it can be generated a new culiacanazoand/or a political earthquake of enormous governmental repercussion.

5. Instability in government. Cabinet changes erode trust in the government. Many came out, and others are going to come out in search of candidates. In addition, there are strong media attacks against officials. This is not good, neither because of the attacks, nor because of the type of responses.

6. State Congress. This instance is of little use to the government. They are divorced from state reality and the legislative agenda generates unnecessary conflicts that impact the Executive.

7. The candidatures. In Brunette the demand is growing. They want candidacies, and they see that preference is offered to members of other parties. There is already strong irritation against the Executive.

8. Revocation of mandate. This topic is part of the public conversation. The premature mention of this process erodes the government figure.

9. Claudia. Sheinbaum will be in Sinaloa. What is she coming for? Nobody knows. But they have a long list of characters from other parties who will swear loyalty to them. The suspicion generated by this visit will have its political repercussions.

10. Is it over yet? sexennium? Authoritarianism, nepotism, revenge and corruption, today they are part of every conversation. There is fear and distrust towards the government. The regional economy is not growinghe agricultural sector is devastated, social well-being deteriorates, and public insecurity is alarming. These priorities are not addressed. The government agenda is totally political, but it does not yield any results either.

[email protected]

More from the same author: