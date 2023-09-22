Generali, the negotiations with Ir Top Consulting come to life. All the details

Bank General is very active and after joining Mainstreet Partners it is preparing for a new investment, this operation has the intention of further expanding the range of services of advisory services offered to businesses. By the end of the year – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – Leone aims to acquire a part of IR Top Consulting. The operation involves the purchase of 30% of the company founded by Anna Lambiase to further broaden the range of services intended for businesses. Lambiase would also be running for the presidency of Cdp Venture Capitaldivision of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti specialized in investments in startups, where would support the future ad



Returning to the agreement with General– continues Il Sole – the exclusive negotiations would be in one very advanced stage and the idea is to enter with 30% and then rise furtherthe completion of the operation is expected before the end of the year. Generali is also awaiting the license to operate in Swiss, and this possible new purchase would go in that direction and represent an important new element for the services offered to clients, in particular to consultancy clients who look at their overall assets. Since 2017 the group has embraced one development of “open architecture” of platforms through the acquisition from the market of vertical services capable of create value for consultants.

