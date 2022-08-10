August 10, 2022 10:23
Dr. Anna Latsinova, Otolaryngologist and Headache Specialist, declared that hunger and stress can cause headaches and migraines. It explains how to deal with them, according to RT.
In a television interview, the specialist points out that adhering to a specific regimen helps to deal effectively with headaches and migraines.
“When we talk about a regimen, we don’t just mean sticking to a specific time for sleeping and waking up, although this is very important, because too little or too much sleep causes migraines. But it is also necessary to stick to a schedule of work and rest as well as the time of eating,” she says.
She adds, headaches can be caused by stress, hunger, lack or excess of sleep, trapped air and flashing light. Food and drinks can also be the cause.
She suggests that headaches may be due to excessive coffee consumption. Therefore, it is not recommended to consume more than four cups of coffee per day. But at the same time, coffee can help with rare headaches and migraines.
“Exercise can increase headaches. So if a person has headaches or migraines, they should rest,” she says. “But aerobic exercise between two headaches has a good pain prevention effect.”
In the case of chronic headaches, the specialist advises to undergo a course of cognitive-behavioral therapy, which is useful in overcoming psychological tension and getting rid of nervous tension, which stimulates headaches.
