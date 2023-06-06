Simone Filippi’s uncle was driving the car, who fell ill when he realized what had happened

The fight of had the most tragic of epilogues Simon Philippi, the young man of only 18 who was hospitalized in serious condition since June 1 following the accident in which he was involved while on a motorcycle. After 4 days of agony the boy passed away forever.

The prayers of Simone’s family members and the enormous efforts of the doctors of the Padua hospital were of no avail. The 18-year-old, who would have celebrated his 19th birthday in a few days, unfortunately couldn’t handle the serious injuries sustained in the accident in which he was involved last year June first.

It was around 8:00 pm and Simone, 18 years old from carturawas riding his motorbike, a Kawasaki 250, and was traveling along the Battaglia road San Giorgio delle Pertichein the province of Padua.

According to what he learned, the young man would have attempted to overtake and at that very moment he turned from an intersection into a BMW 320. Inevitable it crash between the two media. After the impact, the boy flew several meters away, slamming violently against the asphalt.

The 118 rescuers arrived immediately on the spot and Simone was transported at the hospital of Padua, where it arrived in red code.

His conditions, which immediately appeared critical, did not improve as the hours went by. Yesterday, Monday June 5thafter 4 days of agony and desperate attempts by the doctors to save his life, Simone Filippi it is gone forever.

The tragedy of the episode increases if we consider that the driver of the car involved in the accident was Uncle by Simon.

The man initially did not recognize his nephew on the asphalt, but when the boy’s helmet was removed and he arrived at the scene of the accident his sisterthe boy’s mother, the motorist had an illness.

