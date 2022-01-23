Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in Milan. This publication reports Il Messaggero.

It is specified that the 85-year-old politician was admitted to the San Raffaele hospital due to a planned health examination. According to the publication, in September 2021, Berlusconi was diagnosed with heart problems.

Earlier, on January 22, Berlusconi decided to withdraw his candidacy from the election of the country’s new president. During a meeting with the leaders of the center-right parties “League” and “Brothers of Italy”, the politician proposed to nominate a single “worthy” candidate, without naming specific names.