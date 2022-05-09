Silvia Nunez del Arco has just released his latest novel, entitled “If you leave me I’ll kill myself”, and it is the reason why he is back in his native Peru. The work deals with the story of a toxic love and is based on a personal experience of the writer, although very different from the romance that she lives today with the journalist Jaime Bayly, with whom she has an 11-year-old daughter.

Regarding her arrival in Lima to promote her most recent cultural work, Silvia Núñez plunged into a deep conversation with Infobae to reveal different passages of her life, such as her experience with first love, her relationship with Jaime Bayly and her motherhood .

The book “If you leave me I’ll kill myself” narrates the loving relationship, and at the same time stormy, that Silvia lived next to Matías, a young man who forced her to mature faster than she should. Photo: Instagram

What did Silvia Núñez say?

At one point in the conversation, the writer was asked if she would show off her partner in networks. Faced with this question, Jaime Bayly’s partner replied that she preferred to reserve details of her relationship despite the fact that netizens frequently ask for more content together with the journalist.

“I save enough. In fact, many times they ask me for more, that I got more out of Jaime, but because of the type of work he has, which is already in the media because he works on television, it doesn’t bother me to take out a camera while we have lunch and show what we do”, del Arco specified.

“I know that I would have more followers and that people would like it, but I like to take care of my relationship in that sense,” he added.

Silvia recounts the relationship that Jaime Bayly has with her daughter

In addition, the novelist told Infobae what aspect she would like Jaime Bayly to change with her daughter, despite the fact that she describes him as an exemplary father.

“Jaime is a person who rarely says no. He always says ‘yes, do it’, but with Zoe he is different. I’m not saying he’s a strict father because he’s not; in fact, I wish it were in certain respects, but he does have the confidence to say ‘no, you can’t act this way’. And it seems healthy to me that he builds such a relationship with Zoe, ”said the driver about the father-daughter bond of her couple and the aforementioned minor.