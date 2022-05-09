Millionaires still hasn’t overcome one of the problems of recent years. The colors burgundy and gold became a ghost difficult to overcome, with very painful specific moments, such as the final of the first half of 2021. This Sunday, with the top of the League at stake, he was unable to decipher the defensive scheme and had to settle for a 0-0 that he knows little about.

Millionaires seemed to have their payroll almost complete to storm the first place in the table, except for the already known cases of their sides, Andrés Román and Elvis Perlaza. However, in the hours before the match, he began to lose important pieces.

(Also read: Luis Díaz: harsh criticism of Salah for ‘denying’ this ‘pasegol’ in Liverpool)

On Saturday, the team announced the absence of Venezuelan Eduardo Sosa, due to laryngopharyngitis, when they announced the squad. And then when the starting lineup came out, a key name was missing, David Mackalister Silva, who wasn’t even on the bench. The reason, a muscular overload.

This is how Gamero resolved the absences of Sosa and Silva

Thus, Gamero opted for Daniel Ruiz as hitch and Ríchard Celis and Carlos Andrés Gómez as wingers, to leave Diego Herazo up. That composition gave him vertigo and took away control. And that was noted in the ball possession data, one of the blue treasures of the campaign: 54 percent of the ball for Tolima, 46 for Millos.

However, despite having less time on the ball, the one who came closest to scoring in that first stage was Millonarios, who demanded goalkeeper William Cuesta a couple of times. Of course, the clearest was from Tolima, at 10 minutes, in a play that Michael Rangel sent to the bottom of the goal, but that the oriental’s assistant annulled for offside.

The vertigo of the first time faded in the second, and more when Ruiz left the field suffering from cramps. Millionaires ended without any of their creatives on the court, Betting on the impetus of the youngsters, like Gómez and Óscar Cortés, who was barely in his third game as a professional. The clearest option came from a shot from outside the area and from a side, Ómar Bertel, who sent goalkeeper Cuesta flying.

Tolima held on in their field and practically left El Campín without knowing the brand of the gloves that goalkeeper Álvaro Montero played with, since he did not make a single shot on goal in 90 minutes. The central defenders had a lot of work and they did it more than well. They were in debt above.

(In other news: Luis Diaz scores goal and Klopp goes crazy: watch his celebration in Liverpool)

Millionaires: five years without beating Tolima

Despite having made 23 shots, five of them on goal, Millonarios still cannot beat his black beast, to the team that he has not been able to beat in El Campín since February 2017, ever further away. He is tied on points with Tolima, but the goal difference leaves him second. He will have to beat Alianza Petrolera and wait until Hernán Torres’ men don’t do it to finish first.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Sub-Editor

@josasc