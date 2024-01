Friday, January 19, 2024, 00:46

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

'Ophelia 3.0' is the title of a photograph of him in which he reviews the tormented character of 'Hamlet'. In front of the anguished creature portrayed by Shakespeare, his Ophelia 3.0, who wears a wide smile instead of the shadow of death, “is independent …

This content is exclusive for subscribers