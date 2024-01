Friday, January 19, 2024, 00:46







The Sculptura #2 Festival, which will be held in Brussels from this Friday until March 10, will feature seventeen works by the artist Cristóbal Gabarrón (Mula, 1945): 12 sculptures from the 'Twelve European Muses' sculpture group of 1991, which They belong to the collection of…