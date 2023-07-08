According to the Supreme Court, the cost of the service is R$308,000; projection is that the renovation will be completed before August 1

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) began this week the complete replacement of the carpet in the plenary of the Court. The renovation is the last stage of the reconstruction of the headquarters of the Supreme, destroyed in the acts of the 8th of January. The cost of the service is R$ 308 thousand.

Most of the plenary reform was completed on February 1, when ministers opened the 1st trial session after the depredation.

However, it was not possible to complete the complete carpet replacement because the footage had to be ordered to original specifications.

The reform must be completed before August 1, when ministers will return to face-to-face sessions after the July recess period.

In addition to the carpet, chairs, countertops, glass, works of art and electronic and fire safety systems were vandalized during acts at the Court.

According to a survey carried out by the AGU (Attorney General of the Union), the loss in the Supreme Court was about R$ 11 million. Added to the depredation in Congress and in the Planalto Palace, the damage is R$ 22 million.

The body has already called the Judiciary to collect the debt from the people who participated in the acts.

With information from Brazil Agency