by VALERIO BARRETTA

Espargaró, what a pole at Silverstone

Pole and track record. This is Aleix Spargaro closed the last qualifying of his career at Silverstone, where he obtained the third pole position start of the season and is a candidate to repeat the success of 2023. The Catalan – 1:57.309 – enthusiastically recounted a lap that for him was impressive.

Espargaró’s words

“When I saw 57.3 on the dashboard I thought it was a crazy time. It was an impressive lap, without any mistakes. After the first attempt I saw that I was third or fourth and that the three Factory Ducatis were much faster. So I thought it would be difficult, but I said to myself ‘Come on, it’s the last time here at Silverstone, it’s a track that I like and the bike is very good’. I really risked a lot and I didn’t expect 57.3, a really strong time“, these are the words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“The race? We know how much Ducati is always improving, but I I think we did a good job, the bike here is really good. Let’s see how it goes, the temperatures are lower, I’m not very sure which tyre to use in front between the soft and the hard. We will also have to check the rear tyre a lot, both in the Sprint and in the GP“.

An Espargaró who will therefore retire at the top, and today’s result confirms this. The Catalan joked about it: “Yesterday at dinner I talked until late with Romano (Albesiano, ed.). He asked me if I would miss all this. Of course, I will miss all this, but I am very happy to finish at such a high level. Today the risk in MotoGP is very high, there is a lot of travel, I have already done what I wanted to do here and I am very proud of where I have arrived. Now we have a new challenge and we must also leave room for young people“.