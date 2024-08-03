Chivas de Guadalajara and LA Galaxy will meet in the third round of the group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The match is scheduled for Sunday, August 4, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
The Sacred Flock needs to beat the Angelinos in the 90 minutes of regulation time or draw and win in the penalty shootout. Any other result would lead to their elimination.
Below we present the predictions for this match according to Artificial Intelligence.
Artificial Intelligence made its predictions to determine how this match between Chivas and LA Galaxy could end. The Galacticos are slightly more favored for this duel, with a 38% chance of winning.
The probability of Chivas de Guadalajara winning this match is 36%, while the probability of a draw is 26%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
The bookmakers seem to agree that LA Galaxy is the favorite for this match, but by a larger margin. The odds are as follows: Chivas (+240), LA Galaxy (+110) and a draw (+250).
Possible lineups:
Chivas: R. Rangel, A. Mozo, G. Sepúlveda, L. Sepúlveda, M. Chávez, F. González, E. Gutiérrez, V. Guzmán, P. Pérez, C. Cowell, R. Marín.
LA Galaxy: N. Micovic, M. Yamane, J. Neal, M. Yoshida, J. Nelson, M. Delgado, E. Cerrillo, R. Puig, G. Pec, D. Fagúndez, J. Paintsil.
More news about the Leagues Cup
#Optas #prediction #Chivas #Galaxy #match #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply