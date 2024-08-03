Spectacular and uncertain qualification until the last second Silverstonea track that welcomed the MotoGP back after the summer break. The winner from a two-way fight was Ivan Ortolawho in addition to the best time also set a new British track record with an advantage of just 41 thousandths over Collin Veijer, another great protagonist of the British Saturday.

Q1: the Italians pass by

First qualifying session after the aforementioned break that started without Taiyo Furusato and Luca Lunetta, both forced to miss the British GP due to fractures sustained following falls in training. The championship started with a misstep at Silverstone for David Muñoz, who just five minutes into qualifying slipped on turn 7, but managed to return to the pits to try to get through to Q2 in extremis just before the checkered flag. A mission that was not successfully completed by the Spaniard of KTM, 5th behind Matthew Bertellewho passed the round together with the other Italian Philip Farioliauthor of the 2nd half. Best performance for Adrian Fernandezwho stopped the clock on 2:10.933with the top-4 also including Xabi Zurutuza in third position.

Q2: Ortolà record

A decisive session for the assignment of the pole position that, in the first half, saw only six drivers posting times. Among them, the championship leader David Alonso did not appear, who however did not prove to be the great protagonist of the qualification. The Colombian, in fact, did not manage to reach the front row, positioning himself in fourth position, with the fight for the starting pole that saw a great challenge in the final between Ivan Ortola and Collin Veijer. The Dutchman, after taking the lead a few minutes from the end, was overtaken by the Spaniard, who with a time of 2:09.270 He also set the Silverstone track record for Moto3. However, Veijer came close to doing so in the final stages by just 41 thousandths of delay from the Iberian driver, at his second pole of the season after the one obtained in Barcelona. Finally he completes the first row Joel Kelsowhile among the Italians it emerged Stefano Nepa, 7th and the only Italian in the top 10. The race is scheduled for tomorrow at 12:15 Italian time and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports MotoGPchannel 208.

Moto3 / British Grand Prix 2024: Starting Grid (Top 18 from Q2)