So much Tigers and Striped They have become protagonists of Mexican soccer due to the large investments they have made to bring in high-level soccer players, which has been rewarded in the number of titles won in the last 15 years. Once again they hope to make the famous 'big four' see that they can fight face to face against them as one of the most powerful at the hobby and title level.
For the U of Nuevo León, 2023 was not bad at all, although of course, it could have been better. He managed to win the Clausura 2023 by coming back to Chivas in it Akron Stadium and was nowhere near the two-time championship in the Apertura 2023, but unfortunately lost to the America. However, she also kept the Champion of Champions and the Champions Cupwhich spoke of the good work done by the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldiwho came as an emergent for the Clausura 2023 when the team had neither head nor tail after the departure of the Argentine Diego Coccataking the reins left by the interim Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz.
In 2024, those from San Nicolás de los Garza will be able to compete to win the Clausura and Apertura 2024 titles of the Liga MXIn addition, they have scheduled the CONCACAF Champions League and if they are monarchs of C2024, they could dispute the Champion of Champions once again and have a revenge against America. Likewise, if awarded the Concachampions they could play their second Club World Cupwithout forgetting that there is the Leagues Cup against MLSwhere they were eliminated by Striped in it Royal Classic. They have many pending scores against their greatest rival and the Águilas, whom they have not defeated in four years.
With the hiring of the Argentine Juan Brunetta They hope to have an even more powerful squad, while you go down, they only let go Raymundo Fulgencio and there is talk of the possible departure of Vladimir Loroña. Another of his objectives will be to continue rejuvenating his squad before an upcoming departure of his greatest references: André-Pierre Gignac, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Nahuel Guzman, Luis Quinones and Javier Aquino. Siboldi You will need to find the best version of Sebastian Cordova, Diego Lainez, Jesus Angulo, Jesus Garza, Ozziel Herrera and company.
Regarding Monterrey, they truly have a great debt with their fans after the 2023 failure. In the Clausura 2023 they were eliminated in the semifinals by Tigersin the Apertura 2023 he was surprisingly thrown out by Atlético San Luis in the quarterfinals, while in the Leagues Cup It was the team that went the furthest by finishing fourth, however, more is expected because it is the most expensive team in Mexico.
The other debt was because despite bringing 'bombs', they did not explode, the Spanish Sergio Canales He was injured and was left out, Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona He did not reach his maximum level and also ended up injured in the quarterfinals. Of course, the coaching staff headed by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz They will have to work better on the physical aspect because incredibly those injuries did not let them go at all, so much so that there was a moment when they did not have forwards to compete, since they were out of action Rogelio Funes Mori, German Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre, Joao Rojas, Alfonso Gonzalez And till Ali Avila due to calls for minor teams or suspension.
At this time there have been no registrations, but there are several reports of cancellations such as Red, Rodrigo Aguirre, Eric Aguirre and Jonathan Gonzalez and high, Richard Sanchez, Nahitan Nandez, Rodrigo Villagra, Jonathan Orozco and Jonathan Rodriguez. La Pandilla has everything to try to win the title of the Liga MX of the Closing or Opening, as well as the Leagues Cup. As it is a specialist team that has already been three-time champion of the Concachampions On some occasion, why not, aspire for a new trophy.
